Ben Affleck Shocks Fans After Speaking Fluent Spanish In Viral Interview [Video]

Ben Affleck surprised fans when he spoke almost flawless Spanish when promoting his new film, Air.

via: AceShowbiz

During a sit-down with Spain-based radio station Cadena SER, Ben explained his upcoming flick, which chronicles the revolutionary partnership between NBA legend Michael Jordan and footwear giant Nike. “What’s important to understand is that this isn’t about Michael Jordan’s story; he doesn’t even appear in the movie,” he said, adding that “there is no actor in the world that the audience would believe” as the NBA legend.

“They would immediately think, ‘All this is bulls**t,’ ‘It’s a bulls**t movie. I don’t believe it.’ And completely destroy it,” he joked in the clip, which was shared on TikTok on Monday, April 3. “I had to give Michael Jordan my respect.”

The video has since been viewed on TikTok more than 2 million times, garnering more than 160,000 likes and 4,500 comments. In the comments section, fans mostly expressed their shock over Ben’s Spanish with one saying, “When he speaks Spanish, he also immersed himself in the culture. You can see it in the jokes, [choice] of words [and] mannerisms.”

“Didn’t know Ben could speak Spanish. Way to go man!!” another fan added, while someone joked, “The switch from Ben to Benito.” One other said, “Ben thank you for your respect to the Latin community by speaking in Spanish! You are awesome!”

Prior to this, the “Justice League” actor revealed on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that he picked up Spanish as a second language while working on a television series that shot in Mexico when he was a teenager. During the March 2022 episode, Ben also claimed that he spoke the language “passively,” though his oldest child Violet was about to surpass his fluency.

“She’s always been a very good student, and she’s been interested in Spanish, and so I would often help her,” Ben said of the 17-year-old, whom she shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. “Now, all of a sudden, she’s gotten into the grade where she’s, like, in the harder Spanish classes, and she’s getting better.”

The star, who married Jennifer Lopez last year, further joked to host Kelly Clarkson. “This is not happening. I don’t mind that I can’t do your math homework at 14 years old, but you are not gonna be better at Spanish than me.”