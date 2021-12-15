  1. Home
Ben Affleck Criticized for Saying He’d ‘Probably Still Be Drinking’ If Married to Jennifer Garner and Was ‘Trapped’ [Photos]

December 15, 2021 11:53 AM PST

Ben Affleck has drawn ire after he suggested he’d still be drinking if he had remained married to Jennifer Garner, from whom he separated in 2015.

“You blame your ex wife for drinking? You were a drunk before you married her!” one person pointed out. Another called him out, “Speaking poorly about the mother of your children pretty much makes to [sic] a terrible father and a total d***head!”

“@BenAffleck sounds like your blaming your ex-wife for your drinking! Scumbag!” a third user blasted the 49-year-old actor. A fourth added, “You’re a d***head. Even if that’s the case about unhappiness in your marriage why would you drag your ex through the mud publicly and seemingly blame that situation for your own self destructive choices.”

Someone called him “the worst” as saying, “Ben Affleck confirms… he is still the worst.” Another weighed in, “#BenAffleck is unlikeable. Don’t blame your ex-wife for your issues.” Someone else dubbed his statement “cheap shot,” tweeting, “Cheap shot saying you were trapped in a marriage and it caused you to drink. Way to take some responsibilities for your part.”

During his recent appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show, Ben revealed he turned to alcohol as he struggled to keep his marriage to then-wife Jennifer intact. “We probably would’ve ended up at each other’s throats. I probably still would’ve been drinking,” he reflected on his unhappy marriage. “Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped.”

“I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution,” he explained. “Ultimately, we tried, we tried, we tried because we had kids, but both of us felt like we didn’t want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage.”

The former spouses eventually called it quits in 2015.

Check out reactions to Affleck’s comments below.

