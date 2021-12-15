Ben Affleck Criticized for Saying He’d ‘Probably Still Be Drinking’ If Married to Jennifer Garner and Was ‘Trapped’ [Photos]

Ben Affleck has drawn ire after he suggested he’d still be drinking if he had remained married to Jennifer Garner, from whom he separated in 2015.

via: AceShowbiz

“You blame your ex wife for drinking? You were a drunk before you married her!” one person pointed out. Another called him out, “Speaking poorly about the mother of your children pretty much makes to [sic] a terrible father and a total d***head!”

“@BenAffleck sounds like your blaming your ex-wife for your drinking! Scumbag!” a third user blasted the 49-year-old actor. A fourth added, “You’re a d***head. Even if that’s the case about unhappiness in your marriage why would you drag your ex through the mud publicly and seemingly blame that situation for your own self destructive choices.”

Someone called him “the worst” as saying, “Ben Affleck confirms… he is still the worst.” Another weighed in, “#BenAffleck is unlikeable. Don’t blame your ex-wife for your issues.” Someone else dubbed his statement “cheap shot,” tweeting, “Cheap shot saying you were trapped in a marriage and it caused you to drink. Way to take some responsibilities for your part.”

During his recent appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show, Ben revealed he turned to alcohol as he struggled to keep his marriage to then-wife Jennifer intact. “We probably would’ve ended up at each other’s throats. I probably still would’ve been drinking,” he reflected on his unhappy marriage. “Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped.”

“I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution,” he explained. “Ultimately, we tried, we tried, we tried because we had kids, but both of us felt like we didn’t want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage.”

The former spouses eventually called it quits in 2015.

Check out reactions to Affleck’s comments below.

If I were a Dunkin' Donuts employee I would simply refuse to serve Ben Affleck on principle https://t.co/n9ayeVmN0g — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) December 14, 2021

hate seeing that ignorant ben affleck quote on my timeline, a man that freely abandoned his wife and kids after constantly betraying them..claims *he* felt trapped. he probably just couldnt handle the guilt he felt living with someone who was actually showing up for their family — Ayesha A. Siddiqi (@AyeshaASiddiqi) December 15, 2021

I was rooting for Ben Affleck but to blame his drinking on his marriage to Jennifer Garner is so silly. She dried his ass out multiple times! After they broke up even. Mmmmm. He best take himself to a meeting or something. — roxane gay (@rgay) December 15, 2021

Ben Affleck and Chris Pratt prove more and more each day that Jennifer Garner and Anna Faris were the true winners in their respective relationships. — Meredith Lee (@meralee727) December 15, 2021

Idc what anyone says, Ben Affleck never deserved Jennifer Garner. https://t.co/onFTFnf9BX — beeboop3399 (@beeboop3399) December 15, 2021

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner split up in 2015 and she was seen driving him to rehab in 2018

Don't blame it on her ? https://t.co/bEhPInJsKM pic.twitter.com/GAimf9BBqT — Suka (@Pizda_oo) December 15, 2021

When you can’t accept that your drinking problem is because of you, you still have a drinking problem. Jennifer Garner didn’t drive Ben Affleck to drink, she did however drive him to rehab probably saving his life. — The_Charming_Avenger (Taylor’s Version)?? (@Boeing74) December 15, 2021

So because Ben Affleck felt trapped in his marriage to Jennifer Garner he started drinking and then sleeping with the nanny (he left the nanny bit out). He felt so trapped in his marriage that 3yrs after they separated, Jennifer had to drive him to rehab. pic.twitter.com/4H3jad0YNI — girl (@twa96) December 15, 2021

This is such a shitty thing to say I’m sorry. Jennifer Garner always seemed like a sweetheart. Clearly she deserved better. https://t.co/yjaL40JKfD — ???? (@ritaeatspitas) December 14, 2021

Ben Affleck blaming his wife (Jennifer Garner) for his drinking problem tells me everything I need to know about him. JLo, you've got yourself a real catch there. Once a dickhead, always a dickhead. — Julie (turning AZ Blue) Cohn ? (@JulieKCohn) December 15, 2021