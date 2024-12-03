‘Bel-Air’ to End With Season 4 on Peacock

BY: Walker Published 32 mins ago

Peacock will return to Bel-Air for one last time.

The modern-day drama reimagining of the popular ‘90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has been picked up for a fourth season, which will be its last. According to sources, the final season will consist of eight episodes, fewer than the 10 episodes in each of the first three seasons.

The renewal comes three months after Bel-Air, produced by Universal Television and Westbrook Studios, released its Season 3 finale on Sept. 5. According to sources, it was preceded by behind-the-scenes budget conversations, which could explain the delay. The most recent Season 3 renewal came ahead of the series’ Season 2 finale.

Peacock stepped up in a major way to land Bel-Air in a very competitive situation when the project was taken out in 2020, handing the drama, based on Morgan Cooper’s viral four-minute spec trailer, a two-season pickup. It was the first big commission for the then-fledging NBCUniversal streamer, and the drama became its first homegrown hit.

Jabari Banks, who plays the character originated by Will Smith in the 90s sitcom, leads the cast that also includes Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones.

After showrunner changes early on, Carla Banks Waddles, a writer on the series from the start, has served as showrunner since Season 2. She executive produces alongside Cooper, Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy & Susan?Borowitz. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios, a division of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s media company Westbrook Inc., are producing.

via: Deadline

