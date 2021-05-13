Beefing? Rick Ross Allegedly Denied Entry To Meek Mill's Birthday Party [Video]

Is there bad blood between Rick Ross and Meek Mill? Speculation is rife that the hip-hop mogul and his own protege are beefing after DJ Akademiks told a story about an unnamed artist who banned his boss from his birthday party.

Over the weekend, Meek celebrated his 34th birthday at LIV nightclub in Miami. While 6ix9ine was banned from entering the club, Meek’s own MMG boss was also reportedly not welcome at the birthday bash and was denied entry to Meek’s section.

DJ Akademiks was first to report the rumor during a Twitch livestream, where he revealed that two unnamed artists recently had it out at a party. Fans have speculated that he was referring to Meek, who is reportedly frustrated with his MMG contract and wants out.

“There is an artist that’s signed to another artist,” Akademiks said, according to HotNewHipHop. “The artist that’s signed to the other artist, they were having a party. The artist they’re signed to allegedly tried to enter the party and go about certain places, and I heard there was a big issue. One of your favorite artists who’s claiming that they’re ‘lit,’ they’re a ‘boss,’ they do ‘whatever’–they’re signed to another ni**a.”

“And allegedly, they’re beefing with the other ni**a because they’re tryna get off the label,” Akademiks continued. “I hear they want off the label. This has been an ongoing conversation. The ni**a who they’re signed to showed up to their party, they were not happy. And when that person showed up, there was issues.”

Akademiks withheld the names of the artists (“I don’t even want to say names because I’m in disbelief”), but his followers claim that he refuses to name names when it involves Meek.

Nether Meek nor Ross have addressed the report. Despite the drama, Ross appears to have made it to the party. A photo of him was posted to LIV Miami’s Instagram Stories following the festivities.

Details of their alleged beef remain unclear, but according to Bossip, Ross wants Meek to finish out the terms he agreed to when he signed his contract.

Ross has shown his loyalty to Meek in the past. In 2016, he famously defended his MMG signee amid his feud with Drake. “[Meek] ain’t lose to nobody,” he told “The Breakfast Club.” “For my dog, it’s whatever if it’s gonna be whatever. If it’s gotta go there, Renzel gon’ jump off the porch on your ass.”

Maybe it’s just one big misunderstanding.