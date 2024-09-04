Beauty Reviewer Golloria George Says Hailey Bieber Reached Out After Her Viral Review on Rhode's Blushes [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

Beauty reviewer Golloria George is publicly thanking Hailey Bieber for “listening” to her feedback after her first review of Hailey’s beauty brand Rhode went viral last month.

In the TikTok shared on Sept. 1, George revealed that Bieber, 27, personally reached out to her and “took accountability” for the issues she pointed out in her first review, where George noted that several of the blushes made for darker skin looked “ashy” on her.

“She called me on the phone,” George wrote in the comments. “She didn’t dismiss my experience, she listened + made sure that I was compensated for shade consulting. Go go go Hailey.”

George tested out the newly reformulated blush from Rhode and said “this is why I ‘complain,’” showing off how much better the new formula looked on her skin.

“You see how beautifully flushed I am without looking ashy,” she said. “This is why you advocate for yourself. You see what happens when you’re not complacent? And that’s what we call redemption.”

George also praised Bieber on her Instagram Stories, writing, “not only did she listen to black women, she also recognized the value of our time and energy.”

Rhode did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on when the new formulation will be available in stores.

George is best known on TikTok for sharing her honest reviews of beauty brands, notably pushing for more inclusive shades that compliment dark complexions.

In her first review of Rhode’s cream blushes posted on TikTok on Aug. 5, George tested out three shades that she initially thought would “work on dark skin.” However, once she tested them out, she expressed her disappointment in how “ashy” they looked on her complexion.

“I just feel like in 2024, if you’re gonna drop anything complexion, it should be able to work for any skin tone and complexion,” she said. “The ash was really serious. She needs some work.”

George received backlash for her initial review and responded in another TikTok posted on Aug. 7 as she tested out more color on her cheeks.

“You guys keep saying ‘why does this blush look different on this person’ and ‘well I saw this person try it and it worked for them,’” she said. “I have a very different complexion than most people and not every product is going to look the same on dark skin because they are different tones of dark skin,”

“What works on someone else, may not work on you,” she continued.

She also called out the “hateful” and “violent” comments against dark-skinned girls and emphasized that “the colorism has to stop.”

Not everyone is going to get things right on the first try. Shoutout to Golloria for not being afraid to bring attention to Rhode’s misstep and shoutout to Hailey for taking the appropriate action.