‘Batgirl’ Casts Ivory Aquino as First Trans Character in DC Comics Film [Photo]

Ivory Aquino has joined the cast of Batgirl, the upcoming superhero film that Bad Boys for Life‘s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing for HBO Max.

Barbara Gordon has her partner in — solving — crime.

HBO Max’s feature film “Batgirl” said that it casted Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh, a bartender and the best friend of on-screen heroine Gordon.

Both Yeoh and Aquino are transgender, marking a historical step for LGBTQIA+ representation as the first live-action feature film for the DC Comics franchise that will feature a trans character.

She’s slated to perform on-screen along with Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton and J.K. Simmons for the upcoming film adaptation.

While details of the movie are still hushed, Deadline reported it will focus on Batgirl’s battle with the villain Firefly, played by Fraser. Keaton will also revive his role as Batman from his 1989 and 1992 “Batman” days with Tim Burton.

News of Aquino’s casting was accidentally leaked online earlier this month after Grace posted an Instagram story of the pair on set, tagging Aquino and alluding to her role as Yeoh.

Ivory Aquino has been confirmed by @lesliegrace via Instagram to be playing Alysia Yeoh!!! ? #Batgirl https://t.co/1Chkg7JOAB pic.twitter.com/Pg5LfH1d5X — Batgirl Film News ? (@BatgirlFilm) January 19, 2022

Most known for her roles in Netflix’s “When They See Us,” ABC’s “When We Rise” and various series such as “Blue Bloods,” Aquino’s casting is just one of the many strides filmmakers have made to encourage LBGTQIA+ representation.

CW’s “Supergirl” included the first trans superhero on television with character Dreamer, played by Nicole Maines. Additionally, Alex Danvers, the sister of Supergirl played by Chyler Leigh, came out as a lesbian during the series. The channel’s series “Batwoman” was also portrayed as a lesbian.

Most recently, in 2021, Marvel Studios’ Disney Plus series “Loki” revealed the character, played by Tom Hiddleston, is pansexual.

We love to see inclusion.