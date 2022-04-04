Barack Obama Returning To The White House For The First Time Since Leaving Office

Former President Barack Obama will return to the White House on Tuesday for the first time since he left office to promote the Affordable Care Act in an event alongside President Joe Biden, a White House official said.

via: BET

According to a White House statement, Obama will make his return tomorrow (April 5) and will be discussing the Affordable Care Act, which provided healthcare to millions of uninsured Americans.

A White House official stated that Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Obama “will deliver remarks celebrating the success of the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid in extending affordable health insurance to millions of Americans as a part of the President’s agenda to cut costs for American families.”

The statement continued, “The President will take additional action to further strengthen the ACA and save families hundreds of dollars a month on their health care.”

The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, was signed into law by President Barack Obama in March 2010. It’s one of the biggest achievements of the Obama-Biden administration.

Data shows the signature achievement of the Obama Administration has led to nearly 20 million Americans gaining health coverage, protections for some 133 million people with pre-existing conditions, and tax credits for consumers to afford insurance.

For Black women (who studies show have higher rates of diabetes and are more likely to die from cancer and pregnancy-related complications), the removal of ACA protections could increase barriers that prevent access to quality health care including birth control, cancer screenings and affordable prenatal and postpartum care.

The event will mark Biden and Obama’s first appearance in Washington since Biden was inaugurated in January 2021.