Bad Bunny Gives Fans a Peek of His Meat in Steamy Instagram Photo

Bad Bunny felt a little thirsty on Sunday.

The rapper, who is dating Kendall Jenner, shared a sexy photo to his Instagram Story on Sunday.

via Page Six:

The Puerto Rican musician left little to the imagination with the NSFW snap, which offered a glimpse at his nether regions.

“oh that’s daddy,” one user tweeted of the thirst trap, while another wrote, “He’s so fine.”

“He’s a sexy man actually! What a body,” a third person commented.

“he’s kinda hot omg,” another person remarked.

The “Where She Goes” hitmaker — whose birth name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — also got his followers buzzing as he flexed his muscles in a shirtless selfie during a workout at the gym.

See Benito’s latest slew of IG photos below.

Apreciemos las ultimas fotos que subió Bad Bunny a sus historias de Instagram ??? pic.twitter.com/TirhbdvsGg — BRAUW ALEJANDRO (@brauherrera) August 27, 2023