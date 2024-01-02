'Bachelorette' Star Rachel Lindsay's Husband Files for Divorce and Demands Spousal Support After NYE Split

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, who got married after meeting on season 13 of ‘The Bachelorette,’ have called it quits.

via: Radar Online

In newly filed court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, the chiropractor claims they separated on Dec. 31, 2023. Abasolo is seeking spousal support post-split, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the couple parting ways.

He said they have yet to determine what assets and debts belong to each party, noting they share an address in North Hollywood as community property.

The now-exes did not welcome any kids during their union, so they won’t have to debate over child support. He also asked for attorney fees to be covered by Lindsay in the docs first reported on by The Blast.

Lindsay and Abasolo first crossed paths on Season 13 of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2017, and exchanged their vows in Mexico on August 24, 2019.

The shock filing came after the former ABC sweetheart dished about keeping her romance low-key during a podcast interview late last year. “We don’t put ourselves out there at all [except] maybe an anniversary or a holiday [post here and there], but I think I did that because people were so critical of us when we came off the show,” she said during a Dec. 21 appearance on Nick Viall’s The Viall Files.

“Marriage has ups and downs, but you never know when we’re good or when we’re not because we never put it out there,” she said. “I kind of want to keep it that way, so when I want to share something, I do.”

Lindsay admitted that she and her estranged husband were “just in two totally different places” at the time, noting he is a sole practitioner with a rigid schedule.

“Me, especially now that I’m not doing Extra, I have a lot more free time … and then I’m back in hustle mode trying to get a second job, so I go to events,” she added.

She said that while trying to “protect” their relationship, they were also working on having a child. “Sometimes that’s not as easy as you think. You think, ‘OK, when I’m ready, it’ll happen,’ and then it doesn’t. So, that’s been a little bit of a struggle too.”

Lindsay previously said that having her love story aired for the world to see came with its own challenges including critics constantly trying to dissect her relationship, explaining “our contractual public story ended on August 7, 2017.”

“At that point, we decided that we wanted to control the future of our relationship.”