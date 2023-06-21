Babyface Says He Has Respect For Anita Baker Despite Feud, Claims He Wanted To Stay On Tour [Video]

Babyface is speaking out about the alleged bad blood between Anita Baker and him which led to him getting canned as a supporting act on her Songstress Tour!

via: AceShowbiz

When addressing their feud, the “Every Time I Close My Eyes” singer said he has respect for her and even wanted to stay on her tour.

“That was a complicated evening.” said the 64-year-old when appearing on the upcoming episode of “The Jason Lee Show”. He added, “First of all, I had no problem being a support act for Anita Baker. I had so much love and respect for her.”

“And it was her show, so I have no issue with that,” the R&B crooner added. “I think I was looking as for to watching Anita every night as well ’cause I love her as a writer, as an artist and it’s a beautiful experience.”

Anita kicked out Babyface of the rest of her “Songstress Tour” after she felt attacked by his fans. “After silently, enduring cyber bullying/verbal abuse & threats of violence from the fan base, of out special guest [a heart emoji]/support act. In the interest of personal safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone,” so the 65-year-old announced on Twitter. “Appropriate refunds will be made. Blessings.”

Meanwhile, Babyface has responded to Anita’s decision by issuing an apology. “I am saddened by the news that Anita Baker has decided to remove me from ‘The Songstress Tour.’ It’s unfortunate and disheartening to see how things have played out via social media,” he said, addressing the fans’ reactions.

“While I was looking forward to the rest of the dates, I have nothing but love & respect for Anita and I wish her the best for the remainder of her tour,” the 64-year-old singer/songwriter added.