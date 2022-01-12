Baby Phat by Kimora Lee Simmons Brings Surprise Capsule to Macy’s [Photos]

Kimora Lee Simmons dropped a new Baby Phat capsule collection at Macy’s, recruiting daughters Ming Lee Simmons, 21, and 19-year-old Aoki Lee Simmons who are also part of the family business for the latest campaign.

via: Complex

The surprise drop—now available online and at 50 Macy’s locations—spans misses and plus sizes with an assortment of pieces ranging from dresses to tracksuits.

“We are thrilled to welcome back the iconic Baby Phat brand with a must-have capsule,” Durand Guion, VP of Macy’s Fashion Office, said in a statement on the latest release from Baby Phat. “Kimora’s impeccable eye for detail, diverse cultural heritage, and fabulous fashion sense will inspire both her existing and new fans to express their unique personal style.”

Central here is the return of fan-adored denim pieces, which are the focus of an accompanying portrait series featuring Kimora.

“This capsule is a full-circle moment for me as an entrepreneur and creative director,” Kimora said, adding that Macy’s has been a “key partner” since (nearly) the beginning of the larger Baby Phat journey.

Now handling the Baby Phat enterprise alongside Kimora are her two daughters, Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons. The family, notably, is featured together in the latest campaign shots. See more below, and for additional info on the latest Macy’s drop from Baby Phat, head here.