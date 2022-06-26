B2K’s J-Boog and Raz-B Clap Back at Omarion After He Called Them His ‘Background Dancers’ [Photos + Video]

Former B2K member J-Boog clapped back at the band’s lead singer Omarion for saying the other members of the group were “backup dancers” who “always prayed for his downfall.”

Omarion’s jab arrived hours after his former bandmates mocked him for getting bodied by Mario in a Verzuz battle on Thursday. In a lengthy post shared on Instagram, Omarion bragged about his solo success compared to that of J-Boog, Raz-B, and Lil Fizz, while claiming that they’ve always been “praying for my downfall.”

“Y’all are hilarious, I’m enjoying the creativity,” he wrote. “If you’re lucky enough to be in this business for 22 years you understand that at some point you will experience malfunctions. It comes with being an artist and making yourself vulnerable to the world.”

Omarion continued, “But to my 3 background dancers, I’m not surprised because this is how y’all always been, even while in the group. Praying for my downfall. Well, keep praying cause I’m overbooked and busy. Meanwhile, y’all really gotta get a job other than hating on O. I heard UPS is hiring.”

J-Boog responded on Saturday with a lengthy letter in which he shed light on B2K’s breakup, throwing plenty of shade at Omarion in the process.

“This thing we call B2K was never the Omarion show,” he shared. “It was more like a circus and each guy brought a special attraction and collectively it was fun to watch. Watching you only let’s me know that you were not really paying attention to what was making you Omarion because without us around it’s clear you can’t tap back into him. You look lost, almost like you looking for us to feed off. You are a fame hog and that got the best of you.”

J-Boog went on to accuse Omarion of being jealous of his fellow bandmates, before claiming that “Chris Brown took your career and Bow Wow just took your tour.”

“Fame is a hell of a drug I know when we were together as a group you wanted to be the most famous aka the most favorite…but that wasn’t case,” he continued. “Fizz and Boog were the favorites. And you couldn’t understand that because you sung all the leads (by old school group design) but the guy who only talked on the track and in interviews (ME) and the other guy who rapped on our singles (FIZZ) were getting more love than you.”

Hours after J-Boog shared his thoughts, Raz-B took to Instagram and shared a legal document from 2019, which showed that Omarion is no longer an official member of B2K.

“@omarion you been out the group bruh,” he captioned the picture. “It’s amazing how you think everybody fucks with you.”

