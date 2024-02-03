Azealia Banks Says Jay-Z’s Support Is Reason for Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion Beef [Video]

Azealia Banks is sharing her thoughts on the feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion.

Fans had been prodding Banks to respond to the feud, and she did exactly that when she hopped on IG and shared an ocean of thoughts to her Stories. Her primary take is that Jay-Z‘s support of Megan is the real reason the two women are beefing with each other.

“Originally I was just going to stay out of this because it’s another day, another rap beef — who really cares? But I think there’s some interesting parts to this that everyone’s missing. This isn’t about Meg [collaborating] with Cardi,” Banks began. “This is about Jay-Z…Jay-Z has this way of presenting himself in the culture as a Daddy Warbucks type of figure.”

Banks alleged that Nicki has long been clamoring for Jay’s attention.

“When you really dig down deep into it, Nicki be sweating Jay in a different type of way,” she added. “Low-key, she be on his di–. I’m really good at reading body language and I could see in the ‘Feeling Myself’ video, Beyoncé’s kinda like laughing at her.”

Banks also claimed that Nicki is bitter about her lack of industry support, and had wanted Hov to give her a co-sign, so she felt disrespected when he supported Meg through Roc Nation. The Houston Hottie may have used that support as ammo when she recently threatened to call Roc Nation when speaking about Nicki during a chat on Stationhead.

“Jay-Z has kinda positioned himself in this way where almost every type of female urban artist feels she needs his approval of sorts,” Banks said. “I could just low-key feel she’s felt slighted by Jay. Just by his association with Meek Mill. But at the same time, Nicki wants to wiggle her way in bad. That’s what this beef is about. She wants to be a Roc Nation girl so fucking bad.”

The support of Roc Nation is no small resource. With the help of their management, Meg just inked a historic distribution deal with Warner Music.

Banks continued, “It’s been years since Jay-Z publicly co-signed any female rapper, and the fact that it’s Megan — it could be anyone — the fact some female rapper that’s not Nicki got Jay-Z’s public co-sign makes Nicki jealous…And I’m really not trying to diss Meg. She’s not a typical Roc Nation girl. She’s still ham hocks and hushpuppies.”

Banks dragged Nicki’s finances into the mix, claiming the rapper is broke and that her butt implants were proof of her dwindling assets. According to Banks, Nicki’s backside hasn’t been looking too great, and she believes the “FTCU” rapper with a soldout tour somehow afford the surgery to fix it.

“It’s pretty clear that Nicki’s fucked. That she’s fucked financially,” Banks claimed. “I realized it when she was frying the can of cream corn in the Teflon pan. I was just like, ‘What in the welfare is happening right now?’… You can tell by whatever keeps happening with Nicki’s butt that she’s fucked right now. Because there’s something very fucking wrong with the butt right now. I do know that the surgery to get that out of there is a pretty penny.”

The latest round in the beef between Nicki and Meg arrived when the “Hiss” rapper finally responded to her “Hot Girl Summer” collaborator, seemingly acknowledging that she’s heard the track. In a talk with fans, she potentially responded to one of Nicki’s lines on “Big Foot” referencing Meg’s alleged heavy drinking behavior.

“If we go number one, bitch, I might put the straw back in the fifth of Hennessy, bitch. I might have to go back,” Meg said. “Don’t make me call Roc Nation.”

Watch Azealia’s rant below.