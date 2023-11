The case against Diddy keeps on building.

Azealia Banks has entered the conversation with allegations that one of Cassie’s luxurious Hawaiian vacations may have not been a vacation at all.

In a series of Instagram posts, Azealia says that Diddy once sent Cassie to Hawaii to recover from physical abuse so no one would question why her face was messed up.

Take a look:

The floodgates are OPEN and we expect many more people to come forward to corroborate Cassie’s claims.