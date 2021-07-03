Azealia Banks Credits Female Manager For Helping Her Go 'Sane' [Photo]

Apparently, all Azealia Banks needed to get her shit together was a new (female) manager and some green juice.

via: AceShowbiz

“This is what having a female manager who isn’t robbing you blind then f**king you in every hole and tossing you off a bridge does!!! Less stress, less worry, business sorted – can RELAX at the studio and CREATE from a pure place,” the “Anna Wintour” hitmaker said in an Instagram post on Thursday, July 2. “Male managers have just always bought this extra layer of romance, jealousy and sabotage to my career that absolutely NO ONE F**KING ASKED FOR.”

She went on to say, “Y’all really have no clue of the type of s**t women go thru in this industry and have no idea the type of traumatic s**t I’ve had happen behind the scenes since SEVENTEEN. When the s**t is happening SO RAPIDLY you never get a chance to sit the f**k down and process anything!”

Azealia then added that “even trying to tell a male manager that you’re not feeling well and need support will cause them to discard you – as if you aren’t the one losing sleep, skipping meals, and making sacrifices to line their pockets.” She continued, “When they leave your entire business operations in shambles out of spite – to make you *think* you needed them it just turns into misdirected anger, self-loathing, discouragement, and non-productivity.”

The femcee declares that her “life is MILES better now. ” She also said that she’s “healthier, happier, friendlier, wiser, skinnier, more responsible …. even my lotion absorbs better now sis. Like we are ACTUALLY getting a fully mixed mastered and cleared single on July 9th. Who would’ve thought ALL Azealia Banks needed to get her s**t together was a green juice and a female manager?!”

Her followers applauded her for the progress. “Make Azealia Great Again paying off sis,” someone joked. Another fan, meanwhile, said that she was “never ‘crazy’. People continuously provoke and gaslight someone and then once you react, then they wanna play dumb and act like you need help.” The fan added, “Its easy for people to just dismiss you as crazy because that way, anything that you say or do, they no longer have to pay any attention to it or actually acknowledge that you make several points. It’s unproductive & unintelligent to continuously resurrect this narrative of Azealia being ‘crazy.’ “

A happy Azealia Banks is the best Azealia Banks.