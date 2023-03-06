Aubrey O'Day Suffers Miscarriage: 'When My Baby Is Ready, He/She Will Come'

Aubrey O’Day shared some devastating news with fans.

Two months after announcing her pregnancy, the singer has suffered a miscarriage.

“I’m beyond heartbroken to announce that I’ve had a miscarriage,” she exclusively shared in a statement to E! News. “This isn’t my first pregnancy, but it is the first time I was mentally healthy and in a physically prepared place to care for another life.”

“I’ve had moments where I’ve internalized what happened,” she continued, “and blamed myself but luckily I realized there isn’t only one seat at the table.”

Despite the loss, Aubrey is still looking forward to eventual motherhood. “When my baby is ready, he/she will come,” the 39-year-old said, “and forever be my grateful miracle.”

Aubrey hopes that her healing journey can help others experiencing a similar loss.

“I also want all the women out there in the world that have experienced this grief to feel all the love my soul has to offer, and more importantly remain reminded that we are here to support each other!” she added. “So if you need someone to talk to, reach out to me on Instagram [@aubreyoday] and I will be your sounding board and someone you can confide in.”

We wish Aubrey the best on her motherhood journey.