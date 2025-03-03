Home > NEWS

Aubrey O’Day Slammed by Diddy’s Team for ‘Masked Singer’ Comments About Him

BY: Walker

Published 25 minutes ago

Aubrey O’Day had a few choice words about her former boss, Diddy, while on “The Masked Singer” stage.

O’Day, 41, shot to fame in Diddy’s girl group Danity Kane after he discovered her on Making the Band 3 in 2004 – but she was fired from the group four years later.

The disgraced musician, real name Sean Love Combs – 55, is currently behind bars awaiting trial at the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center following his arrest last year on sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution charges. He denies all the allegations and has been denied bail multiple times.

Advertisement

Since his downfall, O’Day has been one of Diddy’s most outspoken critics, and after she was revealed as Ant on The Masked Singer last week, lambasted him again.

The singer said: ‘It’s been a hell of a year,’ before delivering a message about her former mentor.

‘My ex-boss- I’ma go there. He calls himself Love. He legally titled himself that. And he uses the love heart to express that everywhere he goes. He’s in prison now, and I just want to say to you guys, the love heart is now here,’ she said to applause.’

Advertisement

A source close to Diddy told TMZ O’Day’s career is ‘all thanks to Diddy’ as she ‘had the incredible opportunity when he cast her on MTV’s Making the Band as a member of Danity Kane nearly 20 years ago.’

The source added that Diddy is ‘only detained and hasn’t even gone to trial yet to present a defense – so none of her claims fully hold up, at least not yet.’

DailyMail.com has contacted representatives for Diddy and Aubrey O’Day for comment.

O’Day has spoken out about her ex mentor on numerous occasions since his arrest.

Advertisement

In a September post on X, Aubrey described the legal action as a ‘win for women’ across the globe.

‘The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter. Women never get this,’ O’Day wrote.

‘I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me,’ she continued, adding, ‘Things are finally changing.’

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, she quoted a post from journalist Yashar Ali in which he noted that O’Day ‘has been trying to bring attention to Diddy’s abusive nature and warn people that he is dangerous. For years.’

Advertisement

He added that O’Day’s ‘courage’ led her to allegedly be ‘bullied, terrorized, and threatened.’

O’Day claimed that Diddy ‘did worse than that to me,’ though she didn’t expand on her statement before thanking the journalist for sharing her story.

Earlier that year, O’Day claimed that the rap mogul had tried to buy her silence by returning her music publishing rights, which were owned by Bad Boy Records, as he had done with other artists connected to the label.

She viewed the offer as an attempt to keep her from speaking out against him.

Advertisement

In June, the singer boasted that she had immediately supporting Diddy’s ex, the singer Cassie, after she accused him of sexual abuse.

‘[I was] the first one who came out and stood for her,’ O’Day told Us Weekly. ‘It was a little too silent for my liking.’

In November of 2023, Cassie sued the rapper, claiming he controlled and abused her for over a decade. Diddy vehemently denied all of the allegations before settling the lawsuit within a day.

At the time, O’Day took to social media to share a message of solidarity to Cassie.

Advertisement

‘I had it up within the first five minutes of seeing it because Cassie is a victim and she has an insane amount of bravery,’ O’Day told the outlet.

via: Daily Mail

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Calls Donald Trump “Best President We’ve Ever Had”

By: Walker
Perry Ellis ad
FASHION / BEAUTY

From Business to the Runway: 5 Fun Facts You Didn’t Know About Perry Ellis

By: DM
NEWS

Drake Reaches Settlement With iHeartMedia Over “Not Like Us” Dispute

By: Walker
NEWS

Evacuations Ordered as 175 Wildfires Erupt Across South and North Carolina

By: Walker
NEWS

Gervonta Davis’ Hairstylist Breaks Silence Over “Grease” Controversy In Saturday Night Fight

By: Walker
NEWS

Anthony Edwards Scores Major Victory in Child Support Battle With Ex Ayesha Howard

By: Walker
NEWS

College Football Player Mason Alexander Dead at 18 in Car Crash: ‘Our Entire Program Is Shocked and Deeply Saddened’

By: Walker
NEWS

Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Viral Rumors Son Mason, 15, Has a Baby in Rare Statement

By: Walker
NEWS

Michelle Trachtenberg, Shannen Doherty, Tony Todd Among Those Omitted From Oscars In Memoriam Segment

By: Walker
NEWS

Complete List of Winners at the 97th Academy Awards

By: Walker