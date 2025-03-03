Aubrey O’Day Slammed by Diddy’s Team for ‘Masked Singer’ Comments About Him

BY: Walker Published 25 minutes ago

Aubrey O’Day had a few choice words about her former boss, Diddy, while on “The Masked Singer” stage.

O’Day, 41, shot to fame in Diddy’s girl group Danity Kane after he discovered her on Making the Band 3 in 2004 – but she was fired from the group four years later.

The disgraced musician, real name Sean Love Combs – 55, is currently behind bars awaiting trial at the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center following his arrest last year on sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution charges. He denies all the allegations and has been denied bail multiple times.

Advertisement

Since his downfall, O’Day has been one of Diddy’s most outspoken critics, and after she was revealed as Ant on The Masked Singer last week, lambasted him again.

The singer said: ‘It’s been a hell of a year,’ before delivering a message about her former mentor.

‘My ex-boss- I’ma go there. He calls himself Love. He legally titled himself that. And he uses the love heart to express that everywhere he goes. He’s in prison now, and I just want to say to you guys, the love heart is now here,’ she said to applause.’

Advertisement

A source close to Diddy told TMZ O’Day’s career is ‘all thanks to Diddy’ as she ‘had the incredible opportunity when he cast her on MTV’s Making the Band as a member of Danity Kane nearly 20 years ago.’

The source added that Diddy is ‘only detained and hasn’t even gone to trial yet to present a defense – so none of her claims fully hold up, at least not yet.’

DailyMail.com has contacted representatives for Diddy and Aubrey O’Day for comment.

O’Day has spoken out about her ex mentor on numerous occasions since his arrest.

Advertisement

In a September post on X, Aubrey described the legal action as a ‘win for women’ across the globe.

‘The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter. Women never get this,’ O’Day wrote.

‘I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me,’ she continued, adding, ‘Things are finally changing.’

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, she quoted a post from journalist Yashar Ali in which he noted that O’Day ‘has been trying to bring attention to Diddy’s abusive nature and warn people that he is dangerous. For years.’

Advertisement

He added that O’Day’s ‘courage’ led her to allegedly be ‘bullied, terrorized, and threatened.’

O’Day claimed that Diddy ‘did worse than that to me,’ though she didn’t expand on her statement before thanking the journalist for sharing her story.

Earlier that year, O’Day claimed that the rap mogul had tried to buy her silence by returning her music publishing rights, which were owned by Bad Boy Records, as he had done with other artists connected to the label.

She viewed the offer as an attempt to keep her from speaking out against him.

Advertisement

In June, the singer boasted that she had immediately supporting Diddy’s ex, the singer Cassie, after she accused him of sexual abuse.

‘[I was] the first one who came out and stood for her,’ O’Day told Us Weekly. ‘It was a little too silent for my liking.’

In November of 2023, Cassie sued the rapper, claiming he controlled and abused her for over a decade. Diddy vehemently denied all of the allegations before settling the lawsuit within a day.

At the time, O’Day took to social media to share a message of solidarity to Cassie.

Advertisement

‘I had it up within the first five minutes of seeing it because Cassie is a victim and she has an insane amount of bravery,’ O’Day told the outlet.

via: Daily Mail