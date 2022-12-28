Attorneys for Suspect in Takeoff’s Murder Ask Judge to Lower Bond to $300,000 [Video]

Patrick Xavier Clark, the 33-year-old Houston man accused of shooting and killing Migos rapper Takeoff on November 1 of this year, appeared in court on Tuesday (December 27).

via: Complex

His attorneys are asking for it to be lowered to $300,000. He was initially being held on a $2 million bond, but a judge in the case agreed to reduce the amount during Clark’s last appearance in court.

Clark’s defense attorney has argued that the bond amount is still too high, and believes a figure of $300,000 is more appropriate. If Judge Hosh Hill agrees to lower the amount again, Clark could be released from custody this week. In order to bond him out of jail, Clark’s attorney said that his family is willing to put up their Houston home as collateral. The family has also agreed to sign a bond issued by a bondsman if it’s lowered.

Prosecutors in the case believe that Clark hasn’t been truthful about his financial assets, however, despite his request earlier this month to be granted $5,000 to hire a private investigator to aid his defense. Hill has stated that Clark is potentially a flight risk, and has requested an investigation into his finances. During a jail phone call, Clark allegedly said the $2 million figure was payable.

According to detectives in the case, Clark was identified as the alleged gunman in the killing of Takeoff after footage of the incident showed him holding a gun in one hand and a bottle of wine in the other. The footage appears to show him firing his weapon, while his fingerprints were also discovered on the wine bottle. He also allegedly searched for his name online following the shooting, although his attorney has claimed he was not aware he was the prime suspect in the killing.