Atlanta Judge Orders Jewelry Confiscated During 2022 Raid Of Young Thug’s Home Be Returned

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Young Thug has secured a small but meaningful legal win in his ongoing fight to reclaim his belongings.

Thug had requested that the jewelry, cars, and cash taken away from him after his May 2022 arrest be returned, now he will get some of those items back.

According to XXL, a judge told the state of Georgia that it needed to give the Atlanta rapper back the jewelry that’s currently still in their possession.

A judge has ordered the state of Georgia to return dozens of pieces of jewelry that were seized during the 2022 raid on Young Thug's home. Young Thug has staked a claim on some of the pieces, while jeweler Rafaello & Company has claimed ownership of others. The judge has agreed… pic.twitter.com/Xc0uCshnFp — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 25, 2025

Thug wants some of the pieces back, while Rafaello & Company, a jeweler, is claiming other pieces that were taken during the raid. In the judge’s ruling, he ordered the state to turn the jewelry over to the jewelers “to facilitate the agreement reached by Rafaello” and the “Stoner” rapper.

The requested items include a Rolex Datejust watch, a diamond cross pendant, a necklace with circular and square green jewels, a diamond double-row tennis necklace, and two diamond stud earrings.

There has been no word on the release of the $149,426 in cash he claims was taken or the cars—a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette, a 2022 Porsche 911, a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach, and two Mercedes-Benz AMG GTs—that are still in the state’s possession. A Feb. 21 court appearance to discuss the matter was postponed.

It looks like he will have that jewelry to wear when he performs his first live show since his release from prison.

According to Billboard, Young Thug will headline the third day of Belgian music festival Les Ardentes on July 5. The festival’s social media account posted a promotional flyer letting its followers know of Thug’s upcoming show.

“HISTORY. YOUNG THUG IS BACK TO HEADLINE LES ARDENTES!

According to the festival’s website, this will be Thug’s first appearance there in eight years. Tickets are on sale now.

via: Black Enterprise