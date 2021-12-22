Aspiring Rapper Chooses Dinner with Boosie over $20,000; Scores Collaboration [Photos]

“Dinner with JAY-Z or $500K?” is a question that continues to fuel social media debates, with fans arguing over the benefits of pocketing half a million dollars versus picking the brain of Hip Hop’s first billionaire.

via: Revolt

Earlier this month, the “Wipe Me Down” emcee took to Twitter to see how “smart” his followers were. “I got a question for yall let’s see who smart!” he tweeted. “Dinner with Boosie or 20 thousand? #boosiequestions.”

Lon6z, an aspiring rapper from Ohio, replied to Boosie’s tweet, writing, “Fuck 20k! What’s for dinner I’m otw.” Lon6z later shared a screenshot of direct messages that were shared between himself and the Baton Rouge native about the dinner. In those DMs, Boosie asked for Lon6z’s phone number so he could send it to his manager, who would contact him and set the dinner up.

On Tuesday (Dec. 21), Lon6z shared a photo of himself sitting next to Boosie at a table. Not only did he say he gained a great amount of advice from the “Set It Off” spitter, but he also secured a feature from him. Lon6z shared a clip of the video for the track, which is titled “Run It Up 2.0 (Boosie Alpha Initiation).” The visual concludes with a comedic skit of Boosie dropping out of an initiation into a fraternity.

Aside from his new collaboration, Boosie revealed that he will be enrolling in school at Jackson State University, a historically Black institution in Mississippi, next semester. He said that he was eager to see “how it feels to walk around the campus [and] talk to girls with a book sack on.”

“I wanna feel normal,” Boosie added. “I miss that part of my life. So, I wanna enroll and be able to walk down the thing and go to class and try my brain cause I still have matter up there that needs to be explored.”

Check out Lon6z’s interaction with Boosie below.

HOW IT STARTED HOW ITS GOING pic.twitter.com/dF37eeqIrd — Lon6z (@Lon6z) December 21, 2021

watchin u rt and not support pic.twitter.com/OENyqEcFVr — Lon6z (@Lon6z) December 21, 2021

Run me the $20K.