Ashley Judd Is Walking Again Almost 6 Months After Shattering Her Leg: 'We Have Come a Long Way' [Video]

Actress Ashley Judd is recovering after shattering her leg in four different places during a hiking accident back in February.

via People:

The 53-year-old actress, who has been documenting her rehabilitation process on social media, announced on Sunday that she was officially walking on her own again.

“Dear Friends, It is with reverence and quiet awe I offer this update. Today, five months and three weeks after the accident in the Congolese rainforest, I walked again, and in what fashion! I hiked in the #SwissNationalPark,” Judd wrote on Instagram alongside a series of videos and photos documenting her progress.

“Stepping in, I felt in my ease, my natural garment of self, at home in my spirit. My leg and foot, worked beautifully,” she continued. “I walked up hill on uneven surfaces for an hour confidently and came down carefully and easily. I rested in a meadow on God’s fecund earth for hours.”

Although Judd said that she still has a lot of “stamina I have to rebuild,” she’s looking forward to “the road ahead.”

Back in February, Judd broke her leg and suffered severe nerve damage after tripping over a fallen tree while researching the Bonobos, an endangered ape species, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The star then underwent an eight-hour surgery at a hospital in South Africa after she was transported by six men in a 55-hour rescue.

As her Sunday post continued, Judd shared that she has “so many people to thank for helping to make my recovery possible.”

One huge milestone came when she became able to start moving her foot — which happened on a much quicker timeline than anybody expected.

“We expected my foot – if ever – to *begin* to move in one year,” she wrote, calling her rapid process “unheard of.”

“In four months to the day, she went [and] blew us all away. Now, after crying while trying to spell the ABCs with a paralyzed foot….well, you see!” Judd added. “My leg will never be the same. She is a new leg. And I love her. We are buddies. We have a come a long way and we have a fabulous life ahead.”

Reflecting on some of the challenges she’s overcome, the actress recalled all of the “grueling and essential physical therapy,” which included doing yoga before she was even able to walk.

“I have been loved and understood and helped in my healing. Just look at the last video for comparison, that was where I was just two months ago (always trying to be in nature, when I could barely walk!)” Judd added, referring to a video included in the post that showed her walking gingerly with the use of crutches.

“Many of you have been praying for me, and sending me notes. Thank you. I have felt you. I have especially been held by family and my partner. Peace be with you,” she concluded.

