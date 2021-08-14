Ashley Graham and Husband Justin Ervin Celebrate 11 Years of Marriage: 'You Are My Forever' [Photo]

Ashley Graham is celebrating over a decade into her marriage with Justin Ervin.

via People:

The model, 33, celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with the filmmaker on Saturday. “I have loved you immensely for 11 years. and I’ll love you for 100 more. you are my forever. happy anniversary my Justin,” Graham captioned an Instagram photo of the pair.

Ervin also marked the occasion on his Instagram Story, posting throwback photos from their 2010 wedding day. “11 years ago we said, ‘I do…,'” he wrote. “Thank you for being my best friend, my closest confidant, the mother of my children and my bride. I love you @ashleygraham.”

The couple welcomed their first child, 18-month-old son Isaac Menelik, in January 2020. They announced last month that they’re pregnant with their second baby. “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us,” she captioned a maternity photo taken by Ervin.

Graham spoke to PEOPLE this week about preparing Isaac to be a big brother. “I don’t think he understands the concept of being a ‘big brother,'” she said. “He knows that there’s a baby in the belly. Because I say, ‘Where’s the baby?’ And then he points and then wants to kiss it.”

The American Beauty Star host also got candid about preparing herself for her second pregnancy. “I think being in control when you’re pregnant, it just gets thrown out the window,” Graham explained while promoting her partnership with Knix Active and their line of leakproof activewear.

“And I learned that the hard way when I tried to control everything when I was pregnant with Isaac and I told myself that I was going to bounce right back because I was breastfeeding and everybody told me, ‘Oh, if you breastfeed you’re going to lose all the weight,'” she added. “And I had a few honest women tell me you will never feel the same. So they were just blunt with me and sure enough, I haven’t felt the same.”

“And then boom. I was like, ‘Well, I just got pregnant again so maybe I’ll never feel the same and I don’t even know what I felt like before I was pregnant with Isaac anyways,'” Graham mused.

Congrats to them! We love love!

