Ashanti Says She’s Ready For More Kids With Nelly

BY: Walker

Published 10 hours ago

Ashanti welcomed her first child, Kareem Kenkaide (KK), nearly a year ago and the “Baby” singer is ready for more.

“I am feeling amazing, incredibly pleased, humbled,” she gushed to E! News’ Will Marfuggi in an exclusive interview. “My life has completely changed for the better. I feel full, you know? My cup is full.”

And while the “Rock Wit You” singer has been busy prepping for her movie No Address, out Feb. 28, she “absolutely” wants to add another little one to her and Nelly’s brood.

“We’re going to add some more,” she noted, teasing that if she had to choose their baby’s sex, she wouldn’t mind a mini-me. “Definitely a girl to balance it out. I’m outnumbered in the house right now. So, a girl would be great.” (For more from Ashanti, tune into E! News tonight, Feb. 25 at 11 p.m.)

Of course, Ashanti—who celebrated one year with the “Ride Wit Me” rapper in December—has been living her best life as of late. In addition to welcoming KK, the 44-year-old has reunited with longtime love, with the couple rekindling their early aughts romance in 2023 and settling down as a family.

“We were together for 11 years off-and-on,” Ashanti detailed. “We stopped, we hated each other for a good chunk of time. And then we spun the block.”

As she put it, “It just feels like timing is everything.”

This go-around, though, the John Tucker Must Die alum emphasized that the timing was “divine.”

“It was, ‘I can’t believe these feelings came back,’” Ashanti detailed. “That’s what it was for me. When we first started talking and dating again it was like, ‘Wait a minute, these feelings were gone. How did they creep back?’”

Meanwhile, Nelly has also echoed that his and Ashanti’s romantic revival was not on his radar.

“It wasn’t anything that was like, I don’t think, planned,” the 50-year-old explained on an episode of Boss Moves With Rasheeda in 2023. “I think we both was pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more.”

But the “Hot in Herre” singer effused that this time, it’s forever, adding elsewhere in the episode, “My goal is to die married. When I made that oath, I’m tellin’ you, death do us part for real.”

via: E! News

