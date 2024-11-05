Ashanti Opens Up About Why Nelly Is Her ‘Soulmate’ in New Heartfelt Interview [Video]

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Ashanti and Nelly appear to be happier than ever.

The couple celebrated Nelly’s 50th birthday in style with an extravagant gold-themed party at Tao in Las Vegas, joined by family and friends, including Kevin Hart, Jermaine Dupri, and Anderson .Paak.

During the celebration, Nelly and Ashanti opened up to Entertainment Tonight, sharing their thoughts on love, parenthood, and Nelly’s relaunch of Apple Bottoms, his iconic women’s apparel line. Ashanti also teased new music and her upcoming film, No Address, set to release on Feb. 28. When Nelly expressed his admiration for the “Baby” singer, she called him her “soulmate.”

Advertisement

“It’s priceless, honestly, just to have my soulmate, like my person, like my best friend, like my protector. The universe doesn’t make mistakes,” she said. “I don’t tell him all the time, but I’ve learned a lot about… just being grateful, graceful, and giving people grace. Being open minded and level headed and not too emotional.”

Nelly added, “She’s a great person, she’s a great mother. Even when it comes to doing this—having birthday parties and things like that. So to have that person with you, it’s like, ‘yeah, that’s it.’”

Advertisement

Elsewhere during the interview, the St. Louis rapper playfully joked about the challenges of changing diapers. “He’s a boy and you know, I’ve had boys, but you’re changing them. You have to duck and I’ve been peed on so much,” he laughed. “I can’t wait to show him some of the pictures and the videos. Like, ‘Look at what your mom was doing to you.’ She treats him like a Build-A-Bear.”

In July, the “Body on Me” artists welcomed their first child together, a son named Kareem.

via: BET