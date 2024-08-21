Ashanti and Nelly Confirm They've Welcomed Their First Baby Together — and Share His Name | www.lovebscott.com

Ashanti is a new mom!

She and husband Nelly have welcomed their first baby together.

“Ashanti and Nelly welcomed their baby boy, Kareem Kenkaide Hayes, on July 18, 2024. The proud and happy parents are so in love with KK!” a rep for the couple says after weeks of speculation that the singer had quietly given birth.

Ashanti took to Instagram to share a few photos as well as a video of herself in a blue robe to document her postpartum journey.

“Funny how life’s plans aren’t…always on time.. lol. I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings! This is what postpartum looks like I’m loving these super cozy @fridamom shorts! I’m so proud of my body for giving me my baby, baby, baby, baby, baby. ?”

Welcome to the world, Kareem!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti)