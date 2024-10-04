Artem Chigvintsev Claims Estranged Wife Nikki Bella Was the Abuser, Shows Off Bloody Scratches on Arms, Neck

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Artem Chigvintsev is firing back at Nikki Garcia (Bella) in their ugly divorce, claiming she completely made up domestic violence allegations that landed him behind bars..

Chigvintsev is accusing Garcia of being the aggressor in their recent domestic violence dispute – and has photos showing the marks she allegedly left him.

In the images, obtained by The Post Friday, the “Dancing With the Stars” alum, 40, shows scratches on his elbow, behind his ear and on his hands.

“Mr. Chigvintsev contacted law enforcement on 8/29/24 seeking protection from his wife’s persistent aggression,” his attorney, Ilona Antonyan, claimed in a statement.

“While he was on the phone with the police, Ms. Garcia-Colace made a pointed statement, saying, ‘Do you understand where this is going now, Artem? You just ruined my career, and you know it.’”

Chigvintsev was granted a restraining order against Garcia, 40, Thursday, according to Superior Court of California records reviewed by Page Six.

Earlier on Thursday, however, the former WWE superstar was granted her own restraining order against her estranged husband.

Garcia – who shares 4-year-old son Matteo with Chigvintsev – claimed in her filing that the pro dancer had become “increasingly angry, snapping at [her] and yelling” leading up to their Aug. 29 blowout.

She admitted to throwing her toddler’s shoes at Chigvintsev, but claimed he escalated the ordeal.

Garcia also alleged her ex ran up to a bedroom with Matteo, and when she tried to go into the room, he allegedly tackled her. She also claimed their son told officers, “Daddy hurt my hand.”

“[Chigvintsev] denies ever tackling her. He was shocked to learn two weeks after the incident that she made this allegation against him; at that point it made sense to him why he was arrested,” Antonyan told The Post.

“As a result of wife’s self-serving statement, Mr. Chigvintsev’s career suffered, with numerous opportunities being canceled due to these false allegations.”

The lawyer further alleged, “Mr. Chigvintsev’s case highlights this reality. He was not the primary aggressor.”

After Chigvintsev was arrested in late August, law enforcement in Napa Valley launched an investigation.

However, the domestic violence charges against the dancer were ultimately dropped, with the district attorney sharing in September that they could only pursue charges “supported by the evidence.”

via: Page Six