Home > NEWS

Artem Chigvintsev Claims Estranged Wife Nikki Bella Was the Abuser, Shows Off Bloody Scratches on Arms, Neck

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

Artem Chigvintsev is firing back at Nikki Garcia (Bella) in their ugly divorce, claiming she completely made up domestic violence allegations that landed him behind bars..

Chigvintsev is accusing Garcia of being the aggressor in their recent domestic violence dispute – and has photos showing the marks she allegedly left him.

In the images, obtained by The Post Friday, the “Dancing With the Stars” alum, 40, shows scratches on his elbow, behind his ear and on his hands.

Advertisement

“Mr. Chigvintsev contacted law enforcement on 8/29/24 seeking protection from his wife’s persistent aggression,” his attorney, Ilona Antonyan, claimed in a statement.

“While he was on the phone with the police, Ms. Garcia-Colace made a pointed statement, saying, ‘Do you understand where this is going now, Artem? You just ruined my career, and you know it.’”

Chigvintsev was granted a restraining order against Garcia, 40, Thursday, according to Superior Court of California records reviewed by Page Six.

Earlier on Thursday, however, the former WWE superstar was granted her own restraining order against her estranged husband.

Advertisement

Garcia – who shares 4-year-old son Matteo with Chigvintsev – claimed in her filing that the pro dancer had become “increasingly angry, snapping at [her] and yelling” leading up to their Aug. 29 blowout.

She admitted to throwing her toddler’s shoes at Chigvintsev, but claimed he escalated the ordeal.

Garcia also alleged her ex ran up to a bedroom with Matteo, and when she tried to go into the room, he allegedly tackled her. She also claimed their son told officers, “Daddy hurt my hand.”

“[Chigvintsev] denies ever tackling her. He was shocked to learn two weeks after the incident that she made this allegation against him; at that point it made sense to him why he was arrested,” Antonyan told The Post.

Advertisement

“As a result of wife’s self-serving statement, Mr. Chigvintsev’s career suffered, with numerous opportunities being canceled due to these false allegations.”

The lawyer further alleged, “Mr. Chigvintsev’s case highlights this reality. He was not the primary aggressor.”

After Chigvintsev was arrested in late August, law enforcement in Napa Valley launched an investigation.

However, the domestic violence charges against the dancer were ultimately dropped, with the district attorney sharing in September that they could only pursue charges “supported by the evidence.”

Advertisement

via: Page Six

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Blood, Surveillance Video Reportedly Led to Murder Charge Against TikTok Star In Slaying of Therapist

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Los Angeles Prosecutors to Review New Evidence in Menendez Brothers’ 1996 Murder Conviction

By: Walker
NEWS

DDG Announces He and Halle Bailey Have Broken Up: ‘Decided to Go Our Separate Ways’

By: Walker
NEWS

Colin Kaepernick Still Pushing to Return to NFL [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Garth Brooks Calls Sexual Assault Lawsuit Extortion and Defamation

By: Walker
NEWS

Investigators Raid Office of ‘Atlanta’s Top Veneer Specialist,’ Accused of Being Fake Dentist

By: Walker
NEWS

Kamie Crawford, Host of MTV’s Catfish, Leaving Show After 6 Years: ‘I Have Decided to Move On to My Next Adventure’

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Jennifer Hudson Playfully Confronts Common for Saying He’d Marry Her: ‘What’s That About?’ [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Diddy Reportedly Hit With One of the Most Chilling Party Allegations Yet – 6-YEAR-OLD Mansion ‘Guest’ Exposed to ‘Drugs and Naked Women Everywhere’

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Garth Brooks Accused of Sexual Assault and Battery in Lawsuit From Hair-and-Makeup Artist Who Worked for Him

By: Walker