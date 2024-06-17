Armie Hammer Reflects on Cannibalism Accusations That Runied His Career: ‘Im Grateful for Every Single Bit of It' | lovebscott.com

Armie Hammer is opening up about the BDSM and cannibalism accusations that nearly killed his career.

via Complex:

“Whatever it was that people said, whatever it was that happened, I’m now at a place in my life where I’m grateful for every single bit of it,” Hammer said on the Painful Lessons podcast. “I’m actually now at a place where I’m really grateful for it because where I was in my life before all of that stuff happened to me, I didn’t feel good. I never felt satisfied.”

At the height of his acting career, multiple women accused Hammer of abuse, with one woman saying he was “100% a cannibal.”

“I never had enough, I never was in a place where I was happy with myself where I had self-esteem,” Hammer explained. “I never knew how to give myself love. I never knew how to give myself self-validation but I had this job where I was able to get it from so many people that I never had to learn how to give it to myself.”

Hammer added that he is currently in a 12-step program after going through an “ego death” right when the accusations surfaced. He also said the cannibalism accusations were false while also revealing how all the allegations deeply affected his mental health.

“There were a lot of times when I thought I can’t take this anymore,” Hammer said. “I was getting hate…so it just went right in… there was a time I was standing at the shore and I swam out really far and just laying there..a half-assed suicide attempt…But I thought I couldn’t do that to my kids.”

We honestly don’t know whether to believe him or not — those were some pretty damning allegations.