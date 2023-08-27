Arleen Sorkin, Original Voice of Harley Quinn and ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actress, Dies at 67

Arleen Sorkin, best known for playing Calliope Jones on Days of Our Lives and originating DC’s Harley Quinn, has died. She was 67.

via: The Hollywood Reporter

Sorkin died Thursday, a source told The Hollywood Reporter. Health issues kept her from acting in recent years.

DC boss James Gunn wrote on Instagram Saturday: “Rest in Peace, Arleen Sorkin, the incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped to create the character so many of us love. Love to her family and friends.”

Mark Hamill, who often recorded his lines as the Joker opposite Sorkin, also remembered her in a tribute, writing: “Devastated to learn we’ve lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I’m grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones.”

Devastated to learn we've lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I'm grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. ? Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones. ? pic.twitter.com/g1Mb3BWoKn — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 27, 2023

Born on Oct. 14, 1955, in Washington, Sorkin worked in a comedy troupe and as a cabaret performer in the 1970s and ’80s, then played Jones on Days of Our Lives from 1984-90, with return engagements in 1992, 2001, 2006 and 2010.

Her other acting credits include Duet, Open House, Dream On, Ted & Venus, I Don’t Buy Kisses Anymore and Frasier. From 1990-92, she co-hosted America’s Funniest People alongside Dave Coulier.

Sorkin also served as a writer and producer on the TV shows How to Marry a Billionaire and Fired Up, co-wrote the 1997 film Picture Perfect and penned two episodes for Tiny Toon Adventures.

Survivors include her husband, producer-writer Christopher Lloyd, and their two children.