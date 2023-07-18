Ariana Grande's Husband Dalton Gomez Flew to London in Last-Ditch Effort to Save Marriage Before Divorce Decision

Dalton Gomez visited Ariana Grande in London in a last-ditch attempt to mend their marital woes in January prior to deciding to divorce.

via: Radar Online

As this outlet exclusively reported, Grande’s busy schedule strained their already rocky marriage as sources spilled that Gomez’s “patience has worn thin.”

“The movie [Wicked] has completely taken over her life,” an insider spilled in June. “Ariana has been in Australia and England for almost a year, and she still has months left to go. Her marriage has definitely taken a back seat, and it’s been a huge strain.”

Page Six revealed that Gomez headed across the pond while Grande was filming Wicked in January. He tried reconnecting with his famous wife, but “it didn’t work out.”

One day after the Thank U, Next singer was spotted at Wimbledon without her wedding ring, a well-placed insider said they are “headed for divorce.”

According to one source, “They came to the decision together.” The insider stressed that Grande and Gomez “want to remain best friends” through this process.

“Their friends and families have been trying to protect them,” the snitch added.

RadarOnline.com obtained photos showing the God is a Woman singer with Gomez in London on January 23. The two appeared happy while waiting in line for crepes — even holding hands in some shots.

Despite sharing a snap with him to celebrate their second wedding anniversary in May, Grande has not been spotted with her husband since the outing.

Grande married Gomez in a super secret at-home ceremony in May 2021, just months after their engagement. It wasn’t long before she announced her role as Gilda in Wicked and took off for filming, giving the then-newlyweds barely any chance to live on cloud nine after exchanging vows.

This isn’t the singer’s first failed relationship.

Before saying “I do” to Gomez, Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson. Their whirlwind romance ended in 2018, shortly after her ex, Mac Miller, was found dead from an accidental overdose.

Davidson addressed their split, saying he “pretty much knew it was over” after Miller’s death.