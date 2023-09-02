Ariana Grande And Alleged Beau Ethan Slater Trying To Keep Their Romance 'In Private'

According to sources, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are still going strong and doing their best to navigate their relationship in the public eye.

via: AceShowbiz

“While this entire situation has been blown out of proportion, it’s much different than what has been portrayed in public,” a friend of the couple told PEOPLE in a report published on Friday, September 1. “They are just trying to navigate their new relationship in private.”

A close family friend, meanwhile, shared that “people have tried to question the timeline.” They allegedly want to know if the “Thank U, Next” singer and the Tony nominee, who worked together for the upcoming movie “Wicked”, were dating before or after their split from their respective partners.

Defending the new couple, the close family friend noted, “The truth is, Ariana and Ethan didn’t begin seeing each other until after both parties were separated, respectfully.” Prior to romancing each other, Ariana was married to Dalton Gomez, while Ethan was with estranged wife Lilly Jay.

An additional source close to the situation claimed, “They are doing their best to balance the fact that they are in the public eye with the desire to be respectful to all parties involved.” Another pal revealed that Ethan is now focusing on his infant son, saying, “Ethan’s priority will always be to co-parent his son.”

Ariana shocked fans after it was reported in January that she and Dalton went separate ways after their wedding in May 2021. A source claimed that the decision to split was amicable. The former couple’s marriage crumbled as they couldn’t handle a long distance relationship after Ariana went to London to film “Wicked”. “Ari has nothing but kind words to say about Dalton. During their marriage, he was her No. 1 fan,” the source added.

In Jon M. Chu’s upcoming movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, the “Positions” singer plays Glinda. As for Ethan, he portrays Boq. The plan is to have the flick released in November 2024, though things remain unclear amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.