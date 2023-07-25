Ari Lennox Celebrates Celibacy + 7 Months Of Sobriety - 'I Can't Imagine Going Back'

Ari Lennox is celebrating a major accomplishment with her fans online. Today (July 25), the soulful singer revealed she is seven months sober.

“7 months sober. That’s a lot of sober flights. A lot of sober conversations. A lot of facing things raw and head on. Honestly I don’t know what will happen when I reach a year sober. Don’t know if sobriety is forever or not but I can’t imagine going back to how things were.” Then Ari opened up about an embarrassing moment, resulting from drinking too much liquor. She continued,

“Passing out in the airport or having my emotions more heightened than needed smh sh*t was bad. I feel more in control of my emotions. More stable. More happy. More alert. More safe. More accepting of things I can’t control and more responsible with things I can.” Then Ari spoke on the positive impact sobriety has had on her:

“I have less anxiety socially and when I’m ready to go, I go. I recognize my threshold with things and implement boundaries. I don’t find interest in partying anymore :/ maybe I’m changing and that’s deeper than alcohol. I like doing chill sweet things. I’m a chill b*tch. I realized.” Ari went on to talk about the importance of accepting help.

“Accepting help and realizing I’m not the best traveler on my own has been a game changer. So now I have help and that helps. Having help is ok. I like waking up with no hangover or embarrassment. I like waking up with no night terrors and panic attacks from liquor. I’m so raw feeling everything in this world and my coping mechanisms are only healthier now. It’s nice to remember events as they are happening. It’s nice to be present. Sobriety is a very present experience.” Then Ari spoke on her celibacy and how she’s combating that, plus sobriety.

“Also I ain’t have no ass in long over a year. Just casually communicating this to the universe. But yea sure there’s the fantasy of wanting to escape all the intense stress of the world with alcohol cause boy does it work temporarily. But there’s the moment the liquor stops numbing and you’re chasing that feeling to no avail and you wake to see the problems of life still there. So anyway anybody out there also sober? What have you learned on your journey? Love you all so much.”