Ari Lennox Airs Out Grievances With Interscope and Dreamville: ‘I Want Out of My Contract’

BY: Walker Published 10 hours ago

Ari Lennox released her latest single, “Smoke,” earlier this month. Apparently, she’s not pleased with the level of reach the song has achieved, or more specifically, she’s upset with how her label, J. Cole’s Dreamville Records, handled the release. In fact, Lennox is at the point where she wants to be done with the label.

“I told management I didn’t want this recent video to come out because I’m tired of people treating me like I’m the face of mental health,” Lennox said in an audio-only update to IG on Tuesday. “I’m tired of people treating me like they’re so sorry for me. I’m a human being who has just been very transparent about my life.”

Ari Lennox just dropped a post on Instagram saying she wants out of her contract from Interscope/Dreamville due to marketing pic.twitter.com/8AK38r8f13 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod ?? (@big_business_) October 30, 2024

So, I just want to be released, and it’s just that simple. And I’m tired of being nice, and I was trying to do everything the right way, but now I’m pissed. This was my final straw. I have communicated effectively and no one cares, so now we’re here in toxic-ass social media world, or this is how I’m deciding to express myself in a toxic way. But, we’re here, and I don’t know how else to get it through people’s thick head. Like, stop playing with me.”

Later, she continued, “I love making music. I loved every moment of making ‘Smoke.’ It was my freedom song, and I dropped it, and the label neglected me. They left me there by myself. […] Dreamville literally is telling me to my face they don’t believe in advertisements, they don’t believe in Google ads. What am I supposed to do with that information?”