Ari Fletcher Defended By Cuban Doll Amid Apple Watts' Public Rant: 'Leave Ari Alone' [Photo + Video]

Ari Fletcher began causing a stir online when word of her Don’t Call Me White Girl podcast episode got out. During the interview, the 26-year-old opened up about her relationship with Moneybagg Yo, and how it’s healthier than anything she’s ever been in.

Ari Fletcher has found a supporter in Cuban Doll. After Ari was publicly attacked by Apple Watts following her appearance on the “Don’t Call Me White Girl” podcast, the “Let It Blow” raptress defended the social media personality.

Cuban showed her support for Ari via Twitter on Monday, December 27. “Leave Ari alone she a strong black mother ! Y’all swear y’all support the black community but try to down play every situation like y’all are perfect,” she pointed out.

The tweet arrived after Apple attacked Ari over her interview, in which she opened up about her relationship with Moneybagg Yo. “We don’t have like, a toxic thing where we like… We like to talk about everything. Like, I’m mad, this is why I’m mad, and this is what needs to happen moving forward so this don’t make me mad no more,” she said in the chat. “We’re like real adults – it’s weird. I’ve never been like this before.”

The 26-year-old also admitted that she used to be a “toxic” partner in previous relationships. Confessing that she used to want men to pull their gun out when she tried to leave, she explained, “Like, pull your gun out and show me like, ‘b***h leave. I wish you would walk out the door.’ ”

“I’m going to just sit down because I got a son and I’m not trying to die – I got a son,” the mother of one further elaborated. “So I’m only staying because I got a son and I don’t want you to shoot me.”

The comment didn’t sit well with many online users, including Apple. “Ari, like, you’re beautiful, but b***h! Humble yourself,” the video vixen told Ari in an Instagram video. ” ‘Nobody cares, nobody cares.’ I’m with the gangster s**t, right? I’m like yeah, that turn me on. Choke me. But I’m the b***h to choke a n***a, I’m the b***h to pull the burner out, but baby girl! Why you gotta be so stuck up?”

The “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star went on to argue, “You’re like a tampon, so stuck up. We get it! You got money. We get it. But you ain’t gotta be an a**hole to b***hes who got beat up by n***as.” She continued, “B***h, you ain’t got beat up before or something! Because you need to humble yourself. A b***h with money. This how you know project b***es get money… You talk too much on the internet, and then you wanna downgrade b***hes that got beat up by n***as in domestic violence.”

Others chose to attack Apple for her opinion, reportedly telling her that “she needs clout.” The video vixen hopped on Instagram Live to shut down the haters. Check out what she had to say below.