Apple Announces iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4 and More | www.lovebscott.com

Apple held the ‘It’s Glowtime’ event this morning and announced a slew of new products.

They include:

These devices mark the company’s big push into Artificial Intelligence (dubbed Apple Intelligence), with the new iPhones and Apple Watch being the first-ever Apple products designed for AI from the ground up.

Hit the links above to learn more about the respective devices and their new features.

The new iPhones and Apple Watch models are all available for pre-order starting this Friday, with a release date of 9.20.24.