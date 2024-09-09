Apple Announces iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4 and More | www.lovebscott.com

Apple held the ‘It’s Glowtime’ event this morning and announced a slew of new products.
They include:
- iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max
- Apple Watch Series 10
- The Apple Watch Ultra 2 in satin black.
- AirPods 4 and updated AirPods Max in new colors and with USB-C charging.
- The first Apple Intelligence features for iPhone 16 will launch in beta next month.
These devices mark the company’s big push into Artificial Intelligence (dubbed Apple Intelligence), with the new iPhones and Apple Watch being the first-ever Apple products designed for AI from the ground up.
Hit the links above to learn more about the respective devices and their new features.
The new iPhones and Apple Watch models are all available for pre-order starting this Friday, with a release date of 9.20.24.