Apple Announces 'Apple Intelligence' Features, ChatGPT Integration and More Coming to iOS 18 | lovebscott.com

Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference kicked off this morning with the company’s annual keynote previewing what software is to come later this year for iPhones, Apple Watches, Apple TV, Macs and more.

The biggest addition to the company’s product suite is the integration of AI — which Apple has branded ‘Apple Intelligence.’

While there’s a LOT to discuss, we’re going to give you our favorite features of iOS 18 — the software update coming to iPhones this fall.

Home Screen Customization

For the first time ever, iOS 18 allows users to customize the location of apps on the Home Screen. Users may also use a color slider to tint all of the app icons a complimentary shade to take your personalization even further!

Dark mode is also coming to the home screen — not just in supported apps.

Genmoji

Emojis are cool, but have you ever wanted one that doesn’t exist. Using Apple Intelligence, users can generate a custom emoji –called Genmoji — based on a prompt.

Siri Enhancements Powered by AI and ChatGPT

Speaking of Apple Intelligence, the Apple Ecosystem is about to get a whole lot smarter! The Siri feature set includes tools for generating custom emoji and images, refining your writing, summarizing content, cutting down on unimportant notifications, and more.

Apple is also partnering with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT 4o to its platforms, with ChatGPT set to be integrated into ?Siri? and Writing Tools. ?Siri? will be able to tap into ChatGPT for some tasks, asking user permission to share information.

Apple Intelligence will be free to use, but it is limited to devices with the A17 Pro chip or any M-series chip. That means to use these features, you need an iPhone 15 Pro or an ?iPhone 15 Pro? Max, but the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup will support Apple Intelligence too.

Photos App Updates

If you have a ton of photos, the new Photos app makes it easier than ever to organize. Collections automatically organizes your library by topics like Recent Days, Trips, and People & Pets. Pinned Collections gives you lightning-fast access to the collections or albums most important to you.

Hiding Apps

Have you ever wanted to keep an app secret from prying eyes? Maybe you don’t want Tinder (or Grindr) on display for anyone looking at your phone to see. Now you can both hide apps from your Home Screen in a special “Hidden” folder AND lock each individual app behind FaceID. Cheaters rejoice!

There are dozens of new features and updates headed your way for the iPhone, Apple Watch, Macbook and more — learn more about them via Apple.com.