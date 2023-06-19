Aoki Lee Simmons Shares Scary Video of Dad Russell Simmons Screaming During FaceTime Call: 'This Is Not Someone Who Would Accept Help'

Aoki Simmons is showing the world the side of her father, Russell Simmons, that she sees — and it’s not pretty.

After putting his bad behavior on blast, Aoki followed-up with a video of Russell who appears to be screaming at her on a FaceTime call.

She captioned the muted video:

“This is not someone who will accept help. This is just one screen recording sorry I don’t always remember to press “record” when he calls my friends, my boyfriend, anyone, to get a chance to threaten and curse and go crazy.”

We don’t know what he’s saying — but it looks absolutely terrifying. Take a look:

