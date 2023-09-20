Anthony Anderson to Pay Ex-Wife at Least $20k Per Month in Spousal Support

Anthony Anderson has been ordered to pay $20,000 every month to his ex-wife, Alvina Stewart, per his divorce judgment.

That number could go higher depending on how he works. $20k is just the base amount — if he makes more than $2 million annually, he’ll pay an additional 20% of that income.

According to the court documents, Anthony gets to keep the family home in Encino, CA, and a 2004 Land Rover. Alvina gets to keep their home in Houston and the 2022 Mazda.

They also have a cemetery plot at Inglewood Park Cemetery, which they’ll be selling and splitting the proceeds.