Another Fight Breaks Out at a Mariah Carey Concert This Time in Baltimore [Video]

During her recent Christmas concert in Saint Louis, Missouri, a fight broke out while the Mariah Carey was performing her iconic holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” We thought that was the end until now….

TMZ has obtained video of nasty physical altercation that broke out during Mimi’s concert at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore on Saturday. Witnesses who were nearby tell us the brawl involved 4-5 people and escalated quickly after a drink was thrown.

The video shows absolute commotion in the crowd as punches were exchanged and one person was even put in a headlock. We’re told the brawl broke out while Mariah’s chorus was onstage, performing ahead of her return for the final song of the night.

Witnesses tell us security officers intervened to separate the people involved and escorted them out of the venue. It’s unclear what triggered the altercation.

Baltimore Police tell TMZ … they didn’t receive any reports of an assault at the venue yesterday. It appears the venue’s private security handled the incident. Mimi returned to finish the show despite the incident.

As previously reported … another brawl recently occurred at MC’s St. Louis show. It began when one woman pushed another from behind, prompting the other to throw her drink in response. The conflict escalated when a male companion joined in, yelling and lunging at the curly-haired woman.

