Home > NEWS

Another Fight Breaks Out at a Mariah Carey Concert This Time in Baltimore [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 10 hours ago

During her recent Christmas concert in Saint Louis, Missouri, a fight broke out while the Mariah Carey was performing her iconic holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” We thought that was the end until now….

TMZ has obtained video of nasty physical altercation that broke out during Mimi’s concert at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore on Saturday. Witnesses who were nearby tell us the brawl involved 4-5 people and escalated quickly after a drink was thrown.

Advertisement

The video shows absolute commotion in the crowd as punches were exchanged and one person was even put in a headlock. We’re told the brawl broke out while Mariah’s chorus was onstage, performing ahead of her return for the final song of the night.

Witnesses tell us security officers intervened to separate the people involved and escorted them out of the venue. It’s unclear what triggered the altercation.

Baltimore Police tell TMZ … they didn’t receive any reports of an assault at the venue yesterday. It appears the venue’s private security handled the incident. Mimi returned to finish the show despite the incident.

As previously reported … another brawl recently occurred at MC’s St. Louis show. It began when one woman pushed another from behind, prompting the other to throw her drink in response. The conflict escalated when a male companion joined in, yelling and lunging at the curly-haired woman.

Advertisement

via: TMZ

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Say What Now? Vanna White’s Son Nikko Reacts to Internet Thirst, Reveals If He’s Single [Photos + Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Jay-Z Responds to Civil Lawsuit Where He’s Accused of Raping A 13-Year-Old Girl

By: Walker
NEWS

Jay-Z Accused of Raping a 13-Year-Old Girl Alongside Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in Newly Filed Lawsuit

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Saweetie Shuts Down 21 Savage Hookup Rumors Amid His Alleged Romance With Latto

By: Walker
NEWS

Katie Holmes Disputes Report That Daughter Suri, 18, Inherited Trust Fund from Dad Tom Cruise: ‘Completely False’

By: Walker
NEWS

Azealia Banks Sends Cease & Desist Letter to Matty Healy Demanding $1 Million in Damages

By: Walker
NEWS

Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo React to Viral ‘Holding Space’ Interview: ‘Didn’t Know What Any Part of It Meant’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

50 Cent Tells Cam’ron Why He Thinks Jay-Z Allegedly Tried to Block His Super Bowl Performance

By: Walker
NEWS

Brandi Glanville Shares Facial Disfigurement In New Selfie Amid Health Struggle

By: Walker
NEWS

Meek Mill Calls Out Andrew Schulz: ‘Black Manhood Is Not A Joke’

By: Walker