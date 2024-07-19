Anna Faris Says She'll Only Return to 'Scary Movie' Franchise with Regina Hall — And the Right Check | www.lovebscott.com

Anna Farris is willing to return to the ‘Scary Movie’ franchise — under a few conditions.

The star last showed up as the spoof franchise’s ditzy-but-well-meaning Cindy Campbell in 2006’s Scary Movie 4, and Paramount announced in April that its currently developing a reboot for the series.

What would it take for her to sign on for another Scary Movie installment? “Well, money!” Faris tells PEOPLE with a laugh.

The actress, who stars in the new film My Spy The Eternal City, adds that she “would love to reprise” her role if it meant costar Regina Hall, who played her character’s best friend Brenda, would also return.

“I would love to work with Regina again. I just love her so much,” says Faris. “We would make each other giggle all day long. Regina Hall would be my answer. And money. But mostly all Regina!”

Faris, who got her big break with 2000’s Scary Movie, recalls how she learned her best comedy chops while working on those films.

“I love that franchise. It was like my bootcamp, my beginnings,” says the actress, who went on to star on the sitcom Mom and films like The House Bunny and Just Friends.

She adds, “If there is a high school comparison for my growth experience, those four movies played an important role in my life in terms of teaching me how to use props, teaching me how to fall, how to get hit in the head — how to hold Chiclets in my mouth and then spit them out with blood at a convenient time for the camera.”

Faris and Hall did not appear in 2013’s Scary Movie 5, which starred Simon Rex and Ashley Tisdale. While on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen back in 2019, Faris somewhat indicated why she didn’t return for that sequel.

“I didn’t see all of it,” she said at the time about the fifth film. “Truthfully, here’s what I think: I don’t know, I always joke that I was too old. … They wanted to, like, revamp the brand, or whatever.”

Hall, 53, has previously expressed interest in revisiting their outlandish Scary Movie characters decades later. She told Entertainment Tonight in 2022, “I would love to see where they are now. I don’t think it’s any place amazing, but I think it’d be fun to see.”

For us, we’d need the Wayans Brothers back also.