Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, Oldest Daughter of Mama June Shannon, Dead at 29

Mama June’s eldest daughter, Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell has died after a difficult cancer battle.

via: People

Shannon, 44, announced the news of Cardwell’s death through a post shared on Instagram Sunday.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us,” she began the caption of her post alongside a family photograph. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM.”

“She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today,” Shannon continued.

“We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time,” she concluded.

Cardwell’s death comes after Shannon shared a plea on Instagram on Friday, asking followers to keep her family in their thoughts.

Cardwell — who appeared alongside her mom and sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson in TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras and later, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo — was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January and had been undergoing treatment at the time.

“Y’all we r asking for prayers for our family as we are going through this process we really appreciate y’all for all the thoughts and prayers and we will update y’all whenever we can just know that all of your thoughts and your prayers are very much appreciated during this time,” Shannon wrote in her post, adding the hashtag “#CancerSucks.”

Shannon’s 23-year-old daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, reposted her mother’s request on her Instagram Story the same day, adding her own message: “Say a prayer for our family.”

Cardwell’s doctors discovered cancer in her lung, liver and kidney following a series of tests after she complained about experiencing abdominal pain. She underwent her first round of chemotherapy in March.

RIP.