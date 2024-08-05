Angelina Jolie’s Son Pax Reportedly Released From ICU — but Faces ‘Long’ Recovery After Suffering ‘Complex Trauma’ in Bike Crash | www.lovebscott.com

Angelina Jolie’s 20-year-old son Pax has been reportedly released from the ICU.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax has been released from the ICU – as sources say he has a “long road of recovery” ahead of him following last week’s scary bike crash.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Pax, 20, was released from the ICU almost one week after he suffered “complex trauma” when his electric bike crashed into the back of a car in Los Angeles on July 29.

An insider said: “Pax has been released from the ICU. He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy.”

The source also told People that Pax and his A-list actress mother, 49, remain “deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care he received”.

Pax’s siblings – Maddox, 23, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, Knox, 16, and Vivienne, 16 – were also said to be “visiting and helping” their brother as he recovers from last week’s incident.

As previously reported, Jolie and Pitt’s 20-year-old son was rushed to the hospital last Monday after he crashed his electric bike into the back of a car on Los Feliz Boulevard around 5 PM.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and reportedly sustained a head injury at the moment of impact.

Witnesses said Pax suffered hip pain and had injured his head. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital to receive treatment.

The LAPD later confirmed a man in his early 20s was riding a scooter when an accident was reported at approximately 5:12 PM on July 29 and a severe traffic collision report was completed.

Pitt, 60, was said to be “very upset” about his estranged son’s electric bike crash last week – especially because Pax and his siblings refused to take the Bullet Train actor’s calls in the wake of the accident.

An insider said: “Brad is distraught and worried over Pax’s accident, but he is unable to reach him. It is very upsetting to Brad whenever he hears of one of the kids being hurt and he feels completely powerless because there is nothing that he can do at all.

“A father’s inclination would be to go to the hospital or to call him. He’s tried so many times, but the kids won’t take his calls. His hands are tied.”

It was also revealed Pax’s crash last Monday was not the first time the young daredevil was involved in an accident connected to his electric bike.

Pax was said to be so “reckless” that his friends “worried” about him every time he hopped onto his electric bike for a ride.

A source said: “Pax’s friends are concerned about him. He’s being reckless. They’re worried.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Jolie and Pitt’s reps for comment.

via: RadarOnline.com