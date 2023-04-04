Angel Reese Laughed At Jill Biden’s Desire To Invite Iowa To The White House Along With LSU

LSU’s dominant performance against Iowa on Sunday afternoon in the 2023 NCAA Women’s National Championship Game was the most viewed women’s title game in history, peaking at over 12.3 million viewers with an average of 9.9 million.

The recently crowned national champion following LSU’s 102-85 win over Iowa on Sunday responded to the first lady’s wish to have both the Lady Tigers and Hawkeyes visit the presidential quarters with two words and a bevy of laughing emoji.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do,” Biden said Monday in Denver, a day after seeing Reese and LSU’s win at American Airlines Center in Dallas in person. “So, we hope LSU will come. But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

“A JOKE,” Reese wrote in a quote-tweet of an ESPN story about Biden’s remarks, adding three rolling-on-the-floor-laughing emoji.

It is not known if President Joe Biden will invite Iowa to the White House, though losing teams typically don’t get to tag along.

Reese has been at the center of much of the post-NCAA title discussion after she taunted Iowa’s Caitlin Clark toward the end of the game, waving her hand across her face a la John Cena’s “You can’t see me” move.

Clark had done the same against Louisville in the Hawkeye’s Elite Eight win.

Reese has since defended herself against the criticism.

“I’ve been dealing with it since high school, so it’s obviously not new for me,” she told ESPN’s Malika Andrew on “NBA Today” on Monday. “It just is what it is and I accept it, and I want to take on that role of being the black woman that’s gonna stand up for the girls that may not have a voice.”

“I’m happy I can be the role model and the person that everyone looks up to, and the one that can say those things that other people may want to say. So, I’m just happy right now.”

Reese scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds in the the big win — a game Biden seemed genuinely appreciative to have seen.

“It was so exciting, wasn’t it?” she said. “It was such a great game. I’m old enough that I remember when we got Title IX. We fought so hard, right? We fought so hard. And look at where women’s sports have come today.”