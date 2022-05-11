Andy Dick Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Battery During Livestream

Andy Dick was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery Wednesday morning after a man claimed he was sexually assaulted by the comedian.

via Complex:

The arrest occurred during a livestream on Captain Content’s RV YouTube channel where Dick, among others, have been staying at a campground in O’Neill Regional Park in California’s Trabuco Canyon. Orange County Sheriff’s deputies could be seen entering the comedian’s trailer and conducting a search of the area before taking him into custody.

Dick, 56, had a bizarre incident play out over a livestream just last month which resulted in police conducting a welfare check. The comedian had been staying at the Las Vegas home of a YouTuber known as Wappy Flanker when an argument broke out after a third individual entered the residence. The confrontation escalated to the point that Wappy pulled out a gun, to which Dick responded, “Don’t shoot the gun.”

Authorities said they responded after being alerted by someone who had been watching the livestream. Dick told the officers that he was fine and chose to stay in the home.

Dick faced a sexual battery charge in 2018 after a woman accused him of squeezing her butt twice as he walked past her on the sidewalk. His accuser also alleges he directed lewd remarks at her.

Andy Dick has been a troubled man for quite some time.