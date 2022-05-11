Seriously? 5th Graders Hospitalized After Eating Weed Gummies at Same School Where Kindergartner Brought Margaritas to Class

Two 11-year-olds were hospitalized earlier week after consuming THC-infused gummies at their Michigan elementary school.

via Complex:

According to FOX 2 Detroit, the incident took place Monday at Grand River Academy in Livonia—the same school where a kindergartner recently shared margaritas with their classmates. Krystle Hall, the mother of one of the fifth-grade students, addressed the issue in a lengthy Facebook post, claiming her child accepted the gummy from his classmate, suggesting her son was unaware it contained THC.

“From my understanding, the [other] boy asked my son ‘Do you want a piece of candy?’ and my son said yes,” she said, per Metro Times. “The boys broke the gummy in half, and a couple of hours later my son began to feel sick. He told the teacher that he didn’t feel good and she took him to the office. They questioned him, and when he told them he ate a gummy, they asked where he got it from. When they returned to the class to check, that’s when they found out he had a THC gummy.”

Hall went on to say school staffers called poison control and were instructed to take the children to the hospital. The mother arrived shortly after, and was informed that police declined to press charges because the incident involved minors. She then cited a letter purportedly sent by the school principal, who reassured parents that the involved children would be disciplined. Hall questioned why her son would be punished if he didn’t knowingly do anything wrong.

“HOW WAS MY CHILD DISCIPLINED WHEN HES SITTING IN THE HOSPITAL WITH AN IV NOT KNOWING WTF HAPPENED!” she wrote on Facebook. “Somebody needs to be held accountable and I’m asking you to share this story please because Grand River Academy needs to be put on blast AGAIN for them not watching these babies.”

Leah Nixon, a spokesperson for Grand River Academy, released a statement on the matter, urging parents to keep cannabis products out of their children’s reach.

“While we try to keep an eye on everything our students bring to school, that’s simply not possible,” the statement read. “We recognize this is a disturbing situation for any family and are working directly with the families of those students who were involved. We have also taken this opportunity to remind parents we have a zero-tolerance policy for bringing banned items to school. We encourage all parents and guardians to be vigilant about the food and snacks they are sending to school with their children.”

Child Protective Services is aware of the situation, and the Livonia Police Department is investigating.

