Andrew Tate and Brother Released From Jail and Placed on House Arrest in Romania

Professional misogynist and alleged sex trafficker Andrew Tate was released from jail on Friday amid an ongoing investigation.

Tate, his brother Tristan and their two associates, Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu, spent three months behind bars Romanian jail while authorities carried out a human trafficking investigation into the group.

“We are ecstatic to announce the Romanian judicial system approved Andrew’s and Tristan Tate’s appeal against last week’s extension decision,” a Tates’ spokesperson told Insider. “Both brothers are looking forward to being reunited with their families in Romania and want to extend their thanks to all the supporters who have stood by them during this time. They will continue to fight to clear their name of these fabricated accusations; however, this is a big step in the right direction.”

In a previously shared press release, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) reported the Tate brothers face allegations of organized crime, human trafficking, and rape. Six victims were said to have been subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and were sexually exploited, with two others also named as suspects in the larger case.

Following his December 2022 arrest, Tate denied the accusations, with his lawyer Tina Glandian pointing out the “lack of evidence against the Tate brothers.”

“It’s no secret that the Tate brothers are controversial public personas, but this is not about their public persona … this is about the violation of international human rights and the due process of law,” Glandian said at the time.

House arrest? That sounds like…a mistake.

Andrew Tate and brother Tristan Tate have been released from Romanian jail and placed under house arrest pic.twitter.com/4TPwCdxzH0 — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 31, 2023