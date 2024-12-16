Andrew Schulz Calls Kendrick Lamar The Taylor Swift Of Hip Hop

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Andrew Schulz has sparked controversy after reigniting tensions with Kendrick Lamar, taking another jab by likening the Compton rapper to “Hip Hop’s Taylor Swift.”

In a Dec. 14 episode of “The Brilliant Idiots” podcast with Charlamagne Tha God, Schulz explained, “Kendrick really is the Taylor Swift of Hip Hop. No matter what he does, he’s still the victim. You know how Taylor is always the victim? She’s the biggest in music in history, yet she’s a victim to the label, she’s a victim to Scooter, she’s a victim to her boyfriends. Yet, she’s still the biggest in the world. Somehow Kendrick is the victim here.”

Andrew Shulz reveals that charlamagne tha god got a call from Kendrick Lamar team about his comments . He says kdot is like Taylor swift playing the victim . You call Drake a pedo for the whole summer but when someone does it to you . you get sensitive pic.twitter.com/pklCfdttNR — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Chatnigga101) December 14, 2024

Advertisement

This comment comes after the media personality responded to Lamar’s “wacced out murals” saying, “Kendrick’s people and the gang affiliate, you know, everybody, his security, they will kill me, they will destroy me. They’ll find me in the street, they’ll f**king cut me up, they’ll shoot, they’ll do whatever, I’m not a tough guy … But just Kendrick? I would make love to him and there’s nothing he could do about it. Just Kendrick Lamar? I would make love to him. And the only thing that he could do is decide if it’s consensual or not.”

Many users on social media did not enjoy the hypothetical jail cell scenario, seeing as though it was insinuating that Schulz would be able to take advantage of Lamar if he decided to try. In his latest episode of his show with Charlamagne, he also noted that Lamar’s team reached out to his co-host following his recent rant.

via: Rap-Up