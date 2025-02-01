Anansa Sims Seemingly Accuses Matt Barnes of Cheating: ‘8 Different Women in January’

BY: Walker Published 35 minutes ago

Matt Barnes’ fiancée appears to him accused him of cheating.

In a now-deleted post, Anansa Sims named the eight women she’s claiming Barnes cheated on her with in the month of January. She called out and tagged all of the women with their Instagram handles, even adding the dates of some of their supposed flings. Many of these women have allegedly been engaging with Barnes for years, including two who Sims claims have been cheating with Barnes for 6 and 7 years, respectively.

One of the women named and tagged is former Love & Hip Hop star Masika Kalysha, who Sims says hooked up with Barnes during a trip to Denver. She also claims the reality star has been with her fiancé since the summer of 2024.

Advertisement

She ended her list with a quick message, writing, “Y’all can have him.” Oop!

Sadly, these allegations come just a few months after the couple welcomed their second child together, a boy named Austin Matthew Barnes, in October.

Still, Matt and Anansa are no strangers to a rollercoaster relationship, having been on-again and off-again in their union for decades now.

The Lakers alum and the model first met in the 1990s at UCLA, which began their long, on-again, off-again relationship. The couple finally got engaged during Christmas in 2022, which came after a very public breakup in 2018 that led to Sims filing a restraining order.

Advertisement

In 2018, they welcomed their first child together, Ashton Joseph Barnes. Barnes is also the father of twins Carter and Isaiah from his previous marriage to Gloria Govan. Sims has three children from her marriage to David Patterson Jr.

Last year, the couple debuted their reality show, The Barnes Bunch, on WEtv, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at their lives as a blended family.

via: Bossip

Advertisement

Nasty Work! Matt Barnes Fiancée Shares List Of All 8 Women He Cheated With This Month

Matt Barnes fiancee, Anansa Sims has dropped the names of every women she caught him cheating with this month. Some of the women say they have been involved with Matt Barnes for years. The level… pic.twitter.com/Zi6CZccTT8 — AeroGant ? (@AeroGant) January 31, 2025