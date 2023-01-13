Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Is 'Stronger Than Ever' as They Await ABC's Investigation Results

ABC could be staring down the barrel of a lawsuit if it fires or pushes T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach out of their anchor jobs.

via: People

A source tells PEOPLE the GMA3: What You Need To Know co-anchors‘ relationship is “stronger than ever” in the weeks since news of their romance first broke.

“They’re just going along and doing their thing,” the source revealed of the pair, who were taken off air on Dec. 5 and remain on hiatus as ABC investigates their relationship.

“There’s no grounds to fire them on and they believe they won’t be fired,” the source notes of their future at the company. “The network is just waiting for things to cool down. This happens at companies all the time.”

The relationship update comes after the couple stepped out in Miami late last month where they were spotted sharing a kiss, walking along the beach and visiting a convenience store together.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the pair “are in love” and okay with putting their budding romance out in the open.

“They spent the holidays together and are spending all of their time together right now,” added the source. “They are fully in a relationship. They are not hiding anything at all because they have no reason to.”

The TV personalities first sparked dating rumors on Nov. 30 after photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car, during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar in New York City. Hours after the photos surfaced, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, shut down their respective Instagram accounts. (Robach has since reactivated her account while Holmes’ account remains inactive.)

The pair have not publicly commented on their relationship, though they alluded to the news during a broadcast of GMA3: What You Need To Know in December prior to their on-air hiatus.

ABC News president Kim Godwin also addressed the news in December in a memo to staffers, which stated that the pair will “remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review” with a rotation of anchors filling in on the program.

TMZ is reporting that Amy has hired Andrew Brettler, one of the best civil lawyers in Hollywood, and T.J. has lawyered up with Eric George, a legal force who has handled numerous celebrity cases.We’re told Brettler and George want answers, which they are not getting so far. Our sources say if ABC keeps T.J. and Amy off the air or fires them, the lawyers are ready to file suit, and one of the issues involves race.