‘All American’ Renewed For Season 7 By The CW | lovebscott.com

All American has survived another round with Nexstar — but there’s a catch.

The CW Network has given a 13-episode Season 7 renewal to its flagship drama series All American to premiere in 2025. Additionally, the network today announced pickups for Season 11 of unscripted magic competition series Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Season 4 of The Chosen.

The All American news is not surprising since, as Deadline reported, the college drama had been in the strongest position of any remaining legacy CW scripted series to continue.

All American, whose Season 6 renewal was stipulated in Nexstar’s deal to acquire the CW, is a top ratings performer, and it also is the most economically feasible to produce for its studio, Warner Bros. TV, as its license fee, believed to be north of $1M per episode, is the highest among all 3 “old CW” dramas that were up for renewal this year.

Of the other two, Walker was recently canceled and the odds for All American: Homecoming do not look good but no formal decision will be made until the spinoff launches its third season in July.

It is unclear whether the Season 7 renewal of All American came with a budget trim, which had been rumored. The show is expected to undergo casting changes, which would bring its above-the-line costs down with some — but not all — current cast members leaving and new faces joining.

All American has been building toward telling a complete story creatively after seven seasons by wrapping the arc for its main character, Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), who, having just secured the championship, continues to be on track to enter the NFL draft after his junior year in college.

The extra two episodes, which the CW picked up in April, expanding Season 6 from 13 to 15 episodes, will help close the current chapter of All American and set up the next, I hear.

All American is also unique as it is the last remaining CW series from the rich Netflix output deal the streamer had made with WBTV and CBS Studios, so the studio could absorb a financial hit from the CW to an extent and still benefit from carrying on with the show for more seasons.

“All American has a slightly different financial model, given its deal with Netflix. “That makes it a little more interesting for everybody,” the CW Entertainment President Brad Schwartz told Deadline last month.

The Season 6 finale of All American is slated to air on Monday, July 15. The series, which just hit the 100th episode milestone, is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll, who serves as showrunner, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jameal Turner, Mike Herro, and David Strauss.

via: Deadline