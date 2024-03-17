Amber Rose Says Ex Machine Gun Kelly Regretted Not Treating Her Better: 'Only One That Apologized' | lovebscott.com

Amber Rose is getting candid about her past relationships.

Appearing as a guest on The Jason Lee Show for an episode that aired on Wednesday, the Philadelphia-born model, 40, reflected on her introduction to the industry, as well as some of the famous faces she’s dated.

After gaining a bit of notoriety for being featured in a handful of high-profile music videos, she rose to fame with her relationship with Kanye West. The pair dated from 2008 until 2010.

She shares son Sebastian ‘Bash’ Taylor, 11, with her ex-husband, rapper Wiz Khalifa, and later welcomed another son Slash, with her ex-boyfriend, music executive Alexander “AE” Edwards — who is currently dating Cher.

Lee asked Rose about her repeat romantic history with rappers.

“They love me, Jason. What can I say?” she quipped. “Like, they love me. I’m not out looking for that.”

She added that all of her suitors have made the first move when requesting dates.

“So, that’s how all the s— transpired from Ye, to Wiz, to 21 [Savage], to Machine Gun Kelly,” she began before Lee interjected.

The talk show host then asked Rose about the size of MGK’s penis, wondering if rumors about it being large were true.

“I don’t remember,” Rose said, seemingly taken aback by the question. She and the rock-rapper (whose real name is Colson Baker) dated briefly in 2015.

After a brief pause, Lee moved the interview along, but not before making it clear that he wished she’d divulge more information.

“It’s good for my children, Jason,” she said about choosing not to share too much during the interview. “Sebastian’s old enough to Google.”

Understanding her perspective, Lee made one last reference to the “Wild Boy” rapper and his recent blackout tattoos. This time, Rose interjected, adding that they are still friends to this day.

“Let me tell you something, though. Out of all of my relationships, [aside] from my ex-husband, he was the only one that apologized to me. He was the only one that came up to me and said, ‘Amber, you know what? You were one of the best girlfriends I ever had. And you didn’t deserve to be treated that way.’”

She continued, “So, shoutout to you, MGK.”

Later in the interview, she also discussed having suicidal thoughts for at least three years. Rose credited ketamine micro doses and her two children for helping her to better control her thoughts.